Bongbong Marcos pays tribute to veteran journalist Mike Enriquez

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Bongbong Marcos recognized the tremendous loss brought by the passing of veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez and called him a pillar in the broadcasting industry.

Enriquez died on Tuesday at the age of 71.

“We are saddened by news of the passing of veteran anchor Mike Enriquez, a pillar in our broadcasting industry,” Marcos said in a tweet.

The chief executive also commended the decades-long experience of Enriquez in journalism.

“He dedicated his life to delivering unbiased news to the Filipino people. Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time,” added the President.

The President Communications Office also paid tribute to Enriquez and recognized his contributions to truthful reporting.

