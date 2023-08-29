PNP plans more criminal cases vs ex-cop in viral road rage video

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is eyeing to file more criminal complaints including grave threat against the former policeman who pulled out a gun during an altercation with a cyclist seen in a viral video.

PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a briefing that they are just waiting for the cyclist to lodge a complaint.

“Yung inaantay lang po natin, sa natulong na rin po ng kanyang abogado, na mag-execute po ng complaint itong biktima para makasuhan din po natin siya ng additional case ng grave threat and other appropriate criminal offenses,” Fajardo said.

The Quezon City Police already filed an alarm and scandal case against Wilfredo Gonzales following the incident.

Lawyer Raymund Fortun said that the cyclist is no longer filing a case.

“Sinabi niya sa akin na buo pa din yung loob ng pamilya nila hindi ituloy yung pagsampa ng kaso,” Fortun said.