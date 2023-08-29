BREAKING: Veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez passes away

Veteran radio and television journalist Mike Enriquez passed away. He was 71 years old.

The news of his passing was announced by Mel Tiangco in GMA News’ flagship newscast 24 Oras.

Enriquez used to anchor the primetime news for GMA.

“It is with profound sadness that GMA Network announces the passing of our beloved Kapuso Miguel ‘Mike’ Enriquez, who peacefully joined our creator on August 29, 2023,” the statement read.

He started his career as a broadcasting staff at the Manila Broadcasting Company in 1969 and later became a disc jockey with the name “Baby Michael’.

Enriquez joined GMA News in 1995 and headed its radio division.

He first appeared on television in 1995 with journalist Karen Davila as they hosted the late-night newscast “Saksi”.

Enriquez then co-anchored the network’s flagship primetime newscast 24 Oras with Mel Tiangco.

Enriquez took a medical leave in 2021 to undergo a kidney transplant and went isolated for months. He returned to his news programs in March 2022 but later on, became absent again due to health complications.

“‘Yung pinagdaanan ko mahirap. Aside from the procedure itself, may three months mandatory isolation period, and the purpose of that is to avoid rejection and infection. ‘Yung kidney transplant patients, immuno-compromised sila eh. May comorbidities pa ko, senior citizen, diabetic,” he said in a previous interview.

Enriquez said he needed to undergo a transplant ‘to improve his quality of life’.

“Imagine this, three times a week, sometimes four times a week, I am hooked up to a dialysis machine for four hours. Ask people who undergo dialysis, para kang binugbog ni Manny Pacquiao, physically,” he said.

“You need two things: You need prayer, and you need humor. Kung masyado kang seryoso sa buhay mo, walang mangyayari sayo,” he added.