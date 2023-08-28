Take on a Smart Lifestyle with The New HUAWEI WATCH FIT Special Edition and HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2

Huawei announced the launch of the HUAWEI WATCH FIT Special Edition, a fashionable and lightweight smartwatch for the active and adventurous youth, and HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2, the wireless earbuds that offer everything you need at an attractive price.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT Special Edition features a large 1.64-inch AMOLED square screen, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 70%, making the watch spectacular to look at from any angle. The exciting thing about the HUAWEI WATCH FIT Special Edition is that it works seamlessly with both iOS and Android smartphones. So, it doesn’t matter what kind of phone you use; you can still enjoy the wholesome features of this amazing fashionable wearable.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT Special Edition supports fast charging, enabling you to use it for two days with just five minutes of charging and fully charge it in just 45 minutes. In addition, the watch supports up to 9 days of battery life, up to 6 days for normal use, and up to 3 days for AOD mode. The new watch packs a wide range of health and fitness features at a wallet-friendly price, including respiratory monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT Special Edition is available in Starry Black, Nebula Pink and Forest Green for AED329 from Huawei Experience stores, e-shop and select retailers across UAE.

Whether you are listening to music, watching videos, or making calls, the HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 will deliver an exceptional audio experience with long battery life, a lightweight and compact design, fast charging and more. With the HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2, you can enjoy up to 40 hours of music playback with a fully charged charging case. The earbuds themselves can last for 9 hours on a single charge. And if you ever need a quick boost of power, you can get 3 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge.

What’s more, these earbuds work seamlessly with Android and iOS devices as well. The HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 is IP54-rated for water and dust resistance. Whether you are working out at the gym, jogging in the park, or commuting in the rain, you can use these earbuds without any worries.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 will be available from available starting from August 25th in Isle Blue and Ceramic White for AED179 from Huawei Experience stores, e-shop and select retailers across UAE.

The watch needs to be used with a phone running EMUI 5.0/Android 6.0/iOS 9.0 or later and installed with the Huawei Health app. Available features may vary depending on the phone model; real world usage shall prevail.