Marcos urges Filipinos to honor the ‘lesser-known and unnamed Filipino heroes’ on National Heroes Day

On National Heroes Day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commemorated the heroes enshrined in our history books and urged the public to also remember the lesser-known Filipinos who have played a significant role in shaping the nation.

In his message, Marcos said that it was easy to forget these unsung heroes given the number of responsibilities Filipinos have.

“In the multitude of activities and responsibilities that fill our daily lives, we tend to forget the many heroes and heroines responsible for all the liberties we enjoy today. While we do dedicate time each year to commemorate the notable names that fill our history books, it is just as crucial to remember the lives and deeds of the many lesser-known and unnamed Filipinos who played pivotal roles in shaping our nation,” said Marcos in a statement.

He further emphasized that heroism can manifest in various forms.

“From the defiance of our ancestors against the first invading forces to the diligence that our soldiers and statesmen held to see the last of them off-our unsung champions prove that heroism is not limited to the Herculean; it also includes the honest, earnest, and compassionate living that we do every day,” he continued.

Marcos asserted that each individual possesses the potential to be a hero in their own way.

“If all of this means anything, it is that each of us has the capacity to be a hero. Hence, on this year‘s National Heroes Day, I enjoin every Filipino across the globe to celebrate with a renewed understanding and sense of pride for the fortitude that is naturally abundant in our hearts as a people,” the President said.

He urged everyone to recognize their own ability to serve as heroes for their families and communities.

“May this consciousness then ignite us to be dedicated in our agenda of creating a new Philippines that is strong, prosperous, resilient, and secure for present and future generations,” he concluded.

Aside from his message, Marcos led a commemorative program at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. Carrying the theme “Karangalan. Katungkulan. Kabayanihan,” the National Heroes Day celebration encompassed a series of activities, including lectures, exhibitions, museum tours, and wreath-laying ceremonies, among others.