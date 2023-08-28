26 newly licensed Filipino architects from UAP Abu Dhabi take oath in the UAE

A total of 26 newly licensed Filipino architects from the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – Abu Dhabi Chapter took their oath on Saturday, August 26, at Marriott Downtown, Abu Dhabi.

Present during the event to lead the oathtaking is H.E. Ferdinand Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE. In his speech, he urged the new passers to elevate their certification, broaden their experience, deepen their knowledge, and invest in their education.

“The future is now open and limitless for you. So take advantage of that situation,” Ambassador Ver said.

He stressed that in today’s modern society, lifestyles, needs, and social systems are evolving, but professionalism must consistently be evident and upheld as they embark on their real-world journeys.

“I want to congratulate all of you. I see all of you looking so well, so well-dressed, so successful, so professional. Maintain that, don’t limit yourself, and push yourself further,” he stated.

Ar. Robert S. Sac, FUAP, Chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Architecture (PRBOA), also graced the momentous event.

“This event tonight is one that you will never forget in your life. As you commence your journey as professionals, may you bring fresh perspectives and innovative design ideas to our architecture profession. May your creations or projects be mindful of social responsibilities such as inclusivity, cultural sensitivity, and sustainability,” said Ar. Sac in his speech.

The PRBOA Chairman said that while they are very glad that many of their colleagues are employed outside the Philippines, they continue to wish and hope that they will come back home to their country.

“As architects, you hold the indelible significance and responsibility to be catalyst for positive change. Your duty encompasses not only the physical aspect of architecture, but also the social, cultural, and economic dimension. This memorable event will be remembered throughout your lifetime. So savor this event with your loved ones, with your families, and friends, for tomorrow, your journey begins,” he said.

Meanwhile, the current and previous presidents of the UAP – Abu Dhabi also shared their significant remarks on the occasion.

Ar. Woderick Pareja, UAP – Abu Dhabi President, said: “It’s truly wonderful to see the increasing number of Filipino architects in the UAE. This growth signifies not only the expanding opportunities for architects but also the talent and dedication of individuals within the community. I am grateful for the recent successes in the Abu Dhabi chapter, with a remarkable 90% passing rate and the achievement of top ranks (1st, 3rd, and 5th). These accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and determination of our architects.”

“Congratulations to all the newly licensed architects! Your hard work and dedication have paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder of your achievements. This moment marks the beginning of an exciting journey in your architectural career,” he exclaimed.

“As you embark on this journey, remember that the chapter and the architect’s community as a whole needs your contributions. Your fresh perspective and innovative ideas are vital for the growth and development of our profession. Let’s stand together, united in our purpose, and continue to work diligently to overcome the challenges that lie ahead,” he noted.

Ar. Kirby Zalameda, UAP Abu Dhabi Past President and Board of Trustee, underscored how architects make the world a better place.

“It is the built-in ability of the architect to see everything on a larger scale, and then focusing on the smaller elements, or the other way around, that makes us able to envision a better world for everyone,” Ar. Zalameda stated in his speech.

“I am proud of this batch, and the things that they have overcome to stay here today. I am proud of your resilience and determination to conquer every architect’s mountain. We are here today to honor you, you are here today to be proud,” he added.

UAE-based top-notchers in the MENA region Melvin Brian Cariaga (Top 1), Jefferson Sabog (Top 3), and Joselito Buenconsejo (Top 5) were recognized at the event.

In his speech, Cariaga shared his journey to becoming an architect.

“We started off from being aspirants and later on we will be sent out on our own adventure of being a full-fledged architect. In a spirit of ‘what’s next’, today I want to share with you three principles that I’ve come to realize and experience during this journey of becoming a licensed architect,” said Cariaga.

He shared that at the beginning of his journey, he thought he was too old to take the exam. However, his thinking changed and he became eager to pass the board exams. Eventually, his urge to pass the exams evolved into a need to be a top placer.

“To my fellow new architects, it’s not about the natural genius, but it’s about the hours invested in perfecting our craft,” he explained.

“I’ve shared with you three key principles — our confidence is built on knowledge, our goals and thoughts are shaped by influence, and our craft is elevated to amazing heights by mastery. As we step into this world of endless possibilities of architecture, remember that the formula of success isn’t the secret. It’s the intentional embrace of these three principles,” he stated.

“The world eagerly awaits the masterpieces that will flow from our endless imagination,” he concluded.

Congratulations to our new Filipino architects!