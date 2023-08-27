Marcos pays tribute to Toots Ople

President Bongbong Marcos paid tribute to the late Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople in his recent vlog uploaded on Saturday.

Marcos said that Ople will serve as an inspiration to the government to continue her programs for the sector.

“Her commitment and concern will serve as our inspiration to continue the mission she left behind for our migrant workers. Our OFWs can expect that we will not let go, we will not stop, instead we will continue the work started by our dear Toots Ople,” the chief executive stated.

The President said that Ople was the only person he considered for the Department of Migrant Workers position last year.

“She is the real champion of this sector,” Marcos said.

Marcos also recalled their time when they both ran for a senatorial post.

“During the time we’re working together on these issues, I saw that has become her life,” Marcos said.

“Even when she’s struggling she doesn’t stop her work because it’s not a job for her, it’s her life,” Marcos said.

Ople died on August 22. She was 61 years old.