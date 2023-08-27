93-year-old man set to marry his ‘the one that got away’ after 64 years

Joe Potenzano and Mary Elkind, both from New Jersey, are proving that love knows no time and age limits as they prepare to tie the knot after 64 years.

According to a report from Eyewitness News, the couple’s story began in 1959 when they met at a wedding where Potenzano was the best man and Elkind was the maid of honor. While the two had a brief romance, they eventually went their separate ways. Potenzano joined the army while Elkind pursued her dream as a ballerina.

Last fall, fate intervened when Potenzano, now a 93-year-old retired engineer, decided to invite Elkind for coffee. The realization of loneliness at his age prompted him to make this move.

“I was sitting in my house one day, sitting in my sofa chair, and I noticed there was nobody else I could call,” Potenzano recalled.

“Everybody was gone. And I began to feel that loneliness that only comes at 90 years old,” he added.

Their reunion led to a rekindling of feelings, and at the age of 93, Potenzano is preparing to get married for the very first time, with 83-year-old Elkind as his bride-to-be.

Despite the skepticism of some friends because of their age, the couple is undeterred and looks forward to their wedding in October. Both families are excitedly preparing for the celebration.

“I say this unashamedly. I fell in love with her, and she told me she fell in love with me,” Potenzano said. “What else do you want.”