Hydration check! UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shows how water is consumed in space

Ever wondered how water is consumed and stored in space? Thanks to UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, this question finds an answer through a simple yet fascinating video showing the process of drinking water while aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In the video, Al Neyadi is seen holding a small, transparent container filled with water. He flips the container upside down and shows how the water remains contained. He proceeds to demonstrate sipping the water in a ‘normal’ way before showcasing water consumption from within a pouch.

He gently squeezes the pouch, causing water to emerge from a straw, eventually forming into a sphere. He then drinks from the straw and consumes the floating droplets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sultan Al Neyadi (@astro_alneyadi)

“When we pour water here, it will not fall due to the minimal effect of gravity aboard the ISS,” he wrote.

“Nevertheless, this doesn’t prevent water or food from reaching our stomachs, thanks to the esophageal muscle contractions that push drinks and food downwards,” he added.

According to NASA, the conventional way of ingesting liquids while living aboard the ISS requires using a straw or nozzle attached to a pouch filled with fluids, precisely as depicted in Al Neyadi’s video.

Aside from this, the UAE Astronaut has also demonstrated the process of preparing food in the unique environment of space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sultan Al Neyadi (@astro_alneyadi)

Taking to Instagram, he provides a glimpse into what a typical meal entails for him in his temporary celestial home.

“Good morning to you. Today I wanted to share with you the way I prepare food in the International Space Station 🍽️,” he wrote.

With his return to Earth scheduled no earlier than September 1, his days of sharing real-time and captivating videos portraying his daily life in space are gradually drawing to a close.

