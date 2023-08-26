Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai police arrests reckless driver, imposes AED 50,000 fine for tailgating, overtaking

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Police

The Dubai Police apprehended a reckless driver on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Thursday, who posed a significant threat by dangerously tailgating and overtaking another vehicle, and swerving alongside.

According to authorities, the reckless driver intentionally applied the brakes, exposing both cars to the risk of a major accident.

In a post on their social media platform X, the Dubai Police shared footage of the said road violation.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that the police impounded the vehicle and issued a violation to the driver for endangering his own life as well as the lives of others.

“In compliance with Decree No. 30 concerning vehicle impoundment, the driver has been fined 50,000 dirhams and has accumulated 23 black points on their traffic record,” said Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui.

Decree No. 30 of 2023, which encompasses all traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles, aims to protect lives and properties and effectively address the issue of reckless drivers who put their lives and the lives of others in danger.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui strongly condemned any offensive behaviour that violates public standards and the rights of road users. He reiterated the unwavering commitment to ensuring road safety and preserving lives, in line with the strategic objectives of Dubai Police.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

445006 620x413 1

DOJ files murder charges against Arnie Teves over Degamo killing

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 26T120629.172

Hydration check! UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shows how water is consumed in space

11 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 26T110739.956

Villanueva pushes for work-from-home set up to address worsening Metro Manila traffic

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 26T104703.974

Vijay Bhatia: Shaping Jules Tourism into a customer-centric travel powerhouse in Dubai

12 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button