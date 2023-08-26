Dubai police arrests reckless driver, imposes AED 50,000 fine for tailgating, overtaking

The Dubai Police apprehended a reckless driver on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Thursday, who posed a significant threat by dangerously tailgating and overtaking another vehicle, and swerving alongside.

According to authorities, the reckless driver intentionally applied the brakes, exposing both cars to the risk of a major accident.

In a post on their social media platform X, the Dubai Police shared footage of the said road violation.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that the police impounded the vehicle and issued a violation to the driver for endangering his own life as well as the lives of others.

“In compliance with Decree No. 30 concerning vehicle impoundment, the driver has been fined 50,000 dirhams and has accumulated 23 black points on their traffic record,” said Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui.

Decree No. 30 of 2023, which encompasses all traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles, aims to protect lives and properties and effectively address the issue of reckless drivers who put their lives and the lives of others in danger.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui strongly condemned any offensive behaviour that violates public standards and the rights of road users. He reiterated the unwavering commitment to ensuring road safety and preserving lives, in line with the strategic objectives of Dubai Police.