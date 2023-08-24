Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Meet the ‘World’s richest beggar’: Indian man yields over AED 3 million net worth from begging

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago

Courtesy of: Canva (Image provided for illustrative purposes only)

An Indian man has transformed his life from rags to riches, accumulating a net worth of 75 million rupees (approximately AED3,319,810.94) through street begging.

According to The India Times, Bharat Jain, based in Mumbai, reportedly earns 60,000 to 75,000 rupees per month (approximately AED2,655.85 to AED3,319.81), receiving generous contributions from the city’s residents. This equates to a daily income of 2,000 to 2,500 rupees (approximately AED88.53 to AED110.65).

Due to his financial constraints, Bharat couldn’t pursue formal education. Nonetheless, he managed to marry and raise two sons, both of whom completed schooling successfully.

Spending 10 to 12 hours daily begging near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and Azad Maidan sports ground, he acquired a two-bedroom flat worth 12 million rupees (approximately AED531,133.17). He also invested in two stationary stores, earning 30,000 rupees monthly (approximately AED1,327.83) from each.

Despite his comfortable lifestyle and growing real estate holdings, Bharat continues to beg, a choice that his loved ones oppose.

His accomplishments led to him being informally dubbed as the “world’s richest beggar.”

