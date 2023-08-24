10 days of mega sales set to begin at Expo Centre Sharjah

Offering 10 days of mega deals and discounts, the 3rd Summer Sale 2023 is set to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from August 25, 2023.

The Summer Sale 2023 will provide a one-stop shop for school supplies, home appliances, furniture, electronics, footwear, lifestyle, toys, and clothing. The event, which will be hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah and organized by Liz Exhibition, will continue until September 3.

“With schools set to reopen, vacationers returning and life and business returning to normal after the summer break, the Summer Sale has become an eagerly awaited event ever since it was launched three years ago. The event will be a boon for savvy shoppers to find great deals on back-to-school supplies, clothes, gadgets, perfumes and fashion accessories,” said H.E. Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Participants are buoyed by the fact that consumer spending has increased last year as the UAE economy continued to expand on the back of pro-active government policies, higher oil prices and a rebound in several sectors, including property and tourism. These factors are set to accelerate the growth of the UAE retail market at a significant rate in the near future.

“The businesses in the country are hiring at the fastest levels since the past seven years, and salaries are expected to rise driven by strong market confidence and a boost in investments, thus generating more jobs and more disposable incomes. This is sure to further boost the spending power of the UAE residents,” added H.E. Al Midfa.

The participants include leading brands and retailers such as Baby Shop, Brand Bazaar, Bellissimmo, LC Waikiki, R&B Kids, Brands for Less, Call it Spring, Gant, Lasenza, Aeropostale, Hadi Enterprise, Dea home, Four season, Glass Lock, Clayton, Leifheit, V Perfumes, Crayola, Vtech, OMS, Puma, Skechers, Splash, among others.

“This is the third edition of the Summer Sale and we are excited to carry forward this success formula in association with Expo Centre Sharjah. The presence of the leading retailers in the country and the fantastic deals that are available on a wide range of products at a single place will ensure that the event will continue to remain popular and grow with every passing year,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, CEO, Liz Exhibitions.

The Summer Sale 2023 will be open from 11 am to 11 pm with an entry fee of Dhs 5 while parking is free.