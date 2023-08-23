Security measures set for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

As the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup draws near, the Philippines’ Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has expressed readiness that security measures are already established for all participants. The event is set to take place from August 25 to September 10.

BGen Henry G. Sabarre AFP (ret.), Head of Safety and Security of the LOC, affirmed that their security arrangements are fully in place.

“Conferences and meetings are still being scheduled with other agencies involved, whose common agenda is to fine-tune all preparations to avoid missing out on any detail. All competition and non- competition venues will be well-covered inside and out and team convoys thoroughly rehearsed,” Sabarre said in a statement on Monday.

The LOC collaborated closely with multiple government bodies such as the Metro Manila Development Authority, Department of Public Works and Highways, the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and local government units.

Coordination also extended to estate managers of various venues, including playing and non-playing areas, as well as the North Luzon Expressway.

Sabarre highlighted that most of the Safety & Security team members possess prior experience from previous major events in the country, relying on proven security measures rather than new innovations. Empowerment, authority, information, and leadership ensure smooth execution.

To address the challenge of multiple playing venues, the LOC decentralized functional areas into clusters based on competition venues, streamlining support and management. This decentralized approach ensures each venue has dedicated resources, manpower, and secure transportation.

“This way, the LOC, particularly Safety & Security, can now manage and give better support to the individual clusters, whether it be Smart Araneta Coliseum, Mall of Asia Arena, and even Philippine Arena. Each venue is now self-sustaining with their respective complements,” Sabarre stated.

Meanwhile, Sabarre noted that enforcing FIBA’s “zoning system,” which designates restricted access areas for different stakeholders, is a key concern. Lessons from past hosting experiences will assist the Safety & Security team, alongside the Accreditation group of the LOC, in maintaining stricter enforcement.

Sabarre bared that around 180 personnel and various government units will safeguard the event with comprehensive plans and an experienced team in place.

“With our level of preparation and years of experience in organizing sporting events, we can confidently say that the FIBA BWC in Manila will be a rousing success. We will not guarantee a 100% incident-free hosting, but we are very sure the country will be proud to say we hosted the best World Cup ever,” he added.