Dubai eyes 100% water reuse by 2030

Dubai has taken significant strides in water reclamation over the past five decades, overseen by the Dubai Municipality. With a current water reuse rate of 90%, the city has substantially decreased its dependence on desalination and groundwater. The city now sets its sights on achieving a complete 100% recycled water utilization by 2030.

This water reuse initiative aligns with Dubai’s Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy for 2050. Beyond conserving groundwater for future generations, recycled water reduces the energy-intensive process of desalination, contributing to lowered greenhouse gas emissions.

With this, Dubai eyes to cut desalination and associated power consumption by 30% in the next seven years.

In a statement released on Monday, Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted that: “Dubai’s leadership recognised at an early stage that water conservation is key to ensuring sustainable development. Today, the recycling of water resources has evolved to form a crucial part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to realise the leadership’s vision to turn the emirate into a green economy hub.”

“Our city’s success in water reclamation demonstrates that harmonising rapid economic growth with environmental conservation is achievable and provides a strong impetus for further progress. As Dubai sets its sights on becoming one of the most sustainable cities in the world, we continue to launch new initiatives to raise water reuse rates and progressively diminish the city’s reliance on desalination and precious groundwater,” he added.

Recycled water serves diverse functions, including irrigation and firefighting. In 2022, over six million cubic meters of reclaimed water saved 47% (AED7.1 million) in central cooling costs.

By integrating recycled water into resource-intensive operations like cooling stations, Dubai has not only reduced expenses but also spurred the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, fostering lowered energy use and emissions.

Additionally, reclaimed water supports activities such as washing at sewage treatment plants and firefighting, offering an eco-friendly alternative to desalinated water.