BSP forecasts inflation dip to 3.4% in Q4

Inflation in the Philippines, which has exceeded targets, is projected to decrease within the range of two percent to four percent by the fourth quarter of this year (Q4), settling at 3.4 percent, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

By the first quarter of 2024, inflation is anticipated to reach around 2.4 percent, followed by acceleration towards the upper threshold in the subsequent quarters, Q2 and Q3, with projected consumer price index (CPI) averages of 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

In a statement released on Monday, the BSP noted that factors behind this forecast include positive base effects, elevated crude oil prices, and the delayed impact of minimum wage adjustments, eventually stabilizing slightly above the midpoint target in 2025, as outlined in the August 2023 Monetary Policy Report (MPR) by BSP.

The BSP highlighted that negative base effects until January next year would positively impact the inflation trajectory, owing to the normalization of global commodity prices post the surge in March last year amid the Ukraine conflict.

“Estimated negative base effects until January 2024 will be favorable for the inflation path,” the BSP said.

“However, base effects are estimated to turn positive from February to July 2024,” it added.

The current CPI, standing at 6.8 percent as of end-July year-to-date, is expected to return to the target range in Q4, assuming no further supply-side shocks.

Moreover, the 3.4 percent Q4 inflation projection is somewhat higher than the May 2023 MPR’s forecast of a flat three percent.

While the outlook includes upside risks like transport fare hikes, minimum wage adjustments, and price rises in essential food items, the August MPR underscores a steady expectation of inflation for 2023, while indicating a further reduction in inflation for 2024 and 2025.

The data also revealed a decrease in the mean inflation forecast for 2024 and 2025, with the latest survey of private sector economists reflecting a lowering trend in inflation expectations.

Further, July saw a slowdown in inflation due to reduced price hikes in several food items and a decline in meat prices, accompanied by decreased demand. Non-food inflation also eased due to lower electricity rates, LPG prices, and slower rent increases.