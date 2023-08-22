Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man spends 24 hours atop electric pole in bold bid to evade police

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: AFP

A 38-year-old parole violator engaged in a dramatic attempt to avoid arrest by police in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

In a report from the Agence France-Presse, law enforcement officials arrived to apprehend the individual, whose criminal history involves charges of armed robbery and theft. Fleeing from his house, he climbed to the rooftop and then scaled a 10-meter utility pole that extended over 33 feet.

According to reports from Brazilian media and authorities, this standoff endured for nearly an entire day, from Friday, August 4, until Saturday afternoon.

The man, whose name remains undisclosed, refused to descend, maintaining his stance high above the ground, as documented by the newspaper Estado de Minas.

Eventually, he surrendered and was subsequently taken into police custody after receiving medical assessment at a hospital.

This incident disrupted the power supply of approximately 380 customers in the vicinity for over 24 hours, as confirmed by utility company Cemig in their official statement.

