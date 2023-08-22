Lawmakers pay tribute to former DMW chief Susan Ople

Lawmakers paid tribute to the legacy of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople who passed away on Tuesday, August 22.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that Ople is a pillar of this nation.

“The sun seems to set a little earlier today, as we mourn the loss of an esteemed pillar of our nation, Secretary Toots Ople of the Department of Migrant Workers,” Romualdez said on Facebook.

“Words often fall short in capturing the depth of such a loss, but I want to extend my most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Ople family and to all those who were touched by her unwavering commitment,” he added.

Romualdez said that Ople served as the voice for the voiceless and became a foundation for many OFWs.

“She served as a voice for the voiceless, a comfort to families separated by seas, and a beacon of hope to many,” Romualdez said.

Senate President Migz Zubiri also mourned the passing of the DMW chief.

“Sec. Ople’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void, but one that we will strive to fill with the same remarkable warmth, conviction, and passion that she had in life,” Zubiri said.

“In her honor, we will continue the great gains she has made to protect and uplift our migrant workers and all of our laborers,” he added.