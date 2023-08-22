Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lawmakers pay tribute to former DMW chief Susan Ople

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Martin Romualdez/Senator Migz Zubiri

Lawmakers paid tribute to the legacy of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople who passed away on Tuesday, August 22.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that Ople is a pillar of this nation.

“The sun seems to set a little earlier today, as we mourn the loss of an esteemed pillar of our nation, Secretary Toots Ople of the Department of Migrant Workers,” Romualdez said on Facebook.

“Words often fall short in capturing the depth of such a loss, but I want to extend my most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Ople family and to all those who were touched by her unwavering commitment,” he added.

Romualdez said that Ople served as the voice for the voiceless and became a foundation for many OFWs.

“She served as a voice for the voiceless, a comfort to families separated by seas, and a beacon of hope to many,” Romualdez said.

Senate President Migz Zubiri also mourned the passing of the DMW chief.

“Sec. Ople’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void, but one that we will strive to fill with the same remarkable warmth, conviction, and passion that she had in life,” Zubiri said.

“In her honor, we will continue the great gains she has made to protect and uplift our migrant workers and all of our laborers,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

great ways to enjoy uae desert

Beginner’s guide: The do’s and don’ts of camping in UAE

3 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 08 22 172929

Heart Evangelista turns emotional in recent vlog with Chiz Escudero

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS ACCIDENT

Five Emirati youths killed in fatal road accident

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 22T153328.472

Dubai to deploy hi-tech buses to serve 25K students during new academic year

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button