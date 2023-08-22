Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai to deploy hi-tech buses to serve 25K students during new academic year

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA

As schools in Dubai gear up for the upcoming academic year, RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) is taking proactive measures to enhance the educational journey of 25,000 students by introducing a fleet of state-of-the-art buses spanning across the emirate.

According to a recent announcement by RTA, DTC’s school transport fleet adheres to the highest quality and safety local and international standards, ensuring a secure and reliable commute for students to and from their schools.

Ammar Rashid Al Braiki, Director of Fleet Operation, DTC, said: “Using DTC’s extensive experience and resources, combined with investments in advanced technologies in school buses, highlights our strategic drive to boost the confidence of parents and the entire community while providing a safe and secure transportation environment for students during the school year.”

This drive aligns with Dubai’s highest safety and monitoring standards and will also promote the confidence of the Emirates Schools Establishment towards building a long-term partnership in delivering school transport services.

Al Braiki further elaborated that DTC’s school buses are equipped with a variety of smart features, including surveillance cameras, a system to ensure that no student is left behind at the end of each journey, a system to detect student movement in transit, and an emergency alert system for making immediate contact with the emergency management centre.

In addition, the buses are also equipped with advanced electronic tracking system using GPS technology and a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system to streamline the boarding and disembarkation of students as well as an automatic fire-suppression system for engines.

The DTC provides a wide range of services to clients and is committed to providing quality transportation services in order to meet consumer needs. It also focuses on upgrading the level of service by providing innovative and trendy offerings.

Related: Ready, set, learn! Balik Eskwela in UAE

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

great ways to enjoy uae desert

Beginner’s guide: The do’s and don’ts of camping in UAE

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 08 22 172929

Heart Evangelista turns emotional in recent vlog with Chiz Escudero

3 hours ago
tft website 10

Lawmakers pay tribute to former DMW chief Susan Ople

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS ACCIDENT

Five Emirati youths killed in fatal road accident

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button