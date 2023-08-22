Dubai to deploy hi-tech buses to serve 25K students during new academic year

As schools in Dubai gear up for the upcoming academic year, RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) is taking proactive measures to enhance the educational journey of 25,000 students by introducing a fleet of state-of-the-art buses spanning across the emirate.

According to a recent announcement by RTA, DTC’s school transport fleet adheres to the highest quality and safety local and international standards, ensuring a secure and reliable commute for students to and from their schools.

Ammar Rashid Al Braiki, Director of Fleet Operation, DTC, said: “Using DTC’s extensive experience and resources, combined with investments in advanced technologies in school buses, highlights our strategic drive to boost the confidence of parents and the entire community while providing a safe and secure transportation environment for students during the school year.”

This drive aligns with Dubai’s highest safety and monitoring standards and will also promote the confidence of the Emirates Schools Establishment towards building a long-term partnership in delivering school transport services.

Al Braiki further elaborated that DTC’s school buses are equipped with a variety of smart features, including surveillance cameras, a system to ensure that no student is left behind at the end of each journey, a system to detect student movement in transit, and an emergency alert system for making immediate contact with the emergency management centre.

In addition, the buses are also equipped with advanced electronic tracking system using GPS technology and a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system to streamline the boarding and disembarkation of students as well as an automatic fire-suppression system for engines.

The DTC provides a wide range of services to clients and is committed to providing quality transportation services in order to meet consumer needs. It also focuses on upgrading the level of service by providing innovative and trendy offerings.

