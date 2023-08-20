WATCH: Dubai deploys rescue crews to keep public beaches safe

To enhance the safety and security of beachgoers in Dubai, the Dubai Municipality has taken proactive measures by deploying integrated rescue teams across various beaches in the emirate.

Comprising a total of 140 individuals, the team includes 124 highly qualified lifeguards, 12 supervisors, and two assistant managers who are overseen by one operations manager.

The crews are equipped with the latest All-Terrain beach Vehicles (ATV), safety devices, and other equipment. They are stationed across Dubai’s public beaches including Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, 2, and 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, El Shorouq, Al Sufouh, and Jebel Ali.

According to Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Waterways Management Department at Dubai Municipality, these teams work from sunrise until sunset, and around the clock at the newest night swimming beaches.

Their responsibilities involve monitoring all beach activities, ensuring the safety of beachgoers while maintaining the highest levels of security. This holistic approach further enriches the overall beach experience for visitors.

As part of the top tourist attractions in the country, Dubai’s public beaches are also meticulously designed to have signboards with safety information for beachgoers, as well as beach swimming warning flags.

These endeavors firmly align with Dubai Municipality’s objectives to ensure all optimal safety standards for visitors at Dubai’s beaches, and provide them with a unique experience with the highest levels of safety, comfort, and well-being.

Watch the video here:

