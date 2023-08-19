Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo urges DMW to provide clarity on OFWs’ unpaid wages

2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Raffy Tulfo

Senator Raffy Tulfo has criticized the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for lacking a clear timeline regarding the settlement of unpaid wages for 10,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia.

During a meeting of the Congressional Oversight Committee on Migrant Workers on Thursday, Tulfo sought clarification from DMW Secretary Susan Ople about the status of the funds for paying the OFWs’ outstanding wage claims held by the Saudi Ministry of Finance.

DMW Acting Secretary Bernard Olalia mentioned that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had assured that the claims would be processed, but he couldn’t provide a specific date.

However, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega indicated that earlier this year, they had conveyed that expecting prompt payment for these claims was not realistic.

In response, Tulfo advised DMW to refrain from raising “false hopes”, noting the excitement and disappointment this situation has caused for many OFWs.

“Marami sa ating mga pobreng OFW ang na-excite dahil dito pero hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring perang sumasayad sa palad nila. Dapat ay magbigay kayo ng time frame,” Tulfo said.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

