Sponsorship Visa Processing Time in the UAE: What You Need to Know

The process of acquiring sponsorship visas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) holds paramount importance for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families seeking to establish a secure footing in the country. As the UAE’s immigration landscape evolves, understanding visa processing times is a crucial step in preparing to step in the Emirate. Here’s a look at the key facets of sponsorship visa processing time and the obligations that accompany them.

Processing Time and Notifications

The processing time for Dubai visas hovers around 60 days or even longer. Applicants can anticipate timely updates through two crucial channels – email and SMS notifications.

Document Submission: Should any necessary documents be missing from the application, an alert will be issued, prompting applicants to attach the required documents within a 30-day window. Failure to comply within this timeframe will lead to the cancellation of the application.

Approval and Status Updates: On the positive side, if all necessary documents are completed, applicants will receive an email notification confirming the approval of their application.

Sponsorship Obligations

For those employed by a UAE-based company, the employer becomes the visa sponsor in the UAE. Additionally, if the OFW holds a visa, such as an investor visa or an employment visa, they become the sponsor for their wife’s and children’s UAE visas. This creates a streamlined approach for visa application under the umbrella of the existing visa.

Certain exceptions authorized by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security allow mothers to sponsor their children.

After dependents enter the UAE with an entry permit, the resident sponsor has 60 days to apply for their UAE residence visa.

Irrespective of the sponsor’s visa validity, residents can sponsor their parents, with the residence visa renewable annually.

However, it’s important to note that medical fitness is a prerequisite for obtaining a residency visa. Those found medically unfit or dealing with conditions like pulmonary tuberculosis might face challenges in obtaining a visa.

Preparation for a Smooth Visa Application

One of the keys to a smooth visa application process lies in preparation. To avoid unnecessary delays and complications, applicants are advised to ensure that all required documents are in order before commencing the application process.

It is also important to acknowledge that immigration rules in the UAE remain dynamic and subject to change. Staying informed about new laws and announcements is crucial. For detailed and up-to-date information regarding UAE sponsor visas, OFWs can visit Amer or access the official website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

