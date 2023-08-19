Philippine Airlines, Emirates strengthen partnership for seamless travel

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Emirates have expanded their interline collaboration, now allowing Emirates passengers to connect with domestic destinations through Cebu and Clark, in addition to Manila.

This extended partnership covers Emirates’ gateways in the Philippines – Manila, Cebu, and Clark. Passengers can seamlessly explore more of the Philippines using a single ticket and a unified baggage policy.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Dubai Media Office announced the development stating: “Emirates and Philippine Airlines (PAL) have expanded their interline agreement, enabling Emirates’ passengers to access domestic points in Philippine Airlines’ network via Cebu and Clark, adding to the previously announced interline connections via Manila.”

Emirates travelers can now easily book journeys to PAL destinations like Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Caticlan, and Puerto Princesa via Cebu. Likewise, destinations including Cebu, Caticlan, and Busuanga can be accessed via Clark.

On the other hand, passengers of PAL can book Emirates-operated flights to cities such as Amman, Birmingham, Cape Town, Dammam, Dublin, Lisbon, Manchester, Muscat, and Riyadh through Dubai. The agreement permits passengers to obtain boarding passes and check baggage to their final destinations.

Travelers can easily arrange their itineraries on the Emirates and PAL website, mobile apps, or via online and offline travel agents.

This expansion reinforces the commitment of both airlines to meet increasing demand, enhancing travel options and experiences for passengers. Emirates’ presence in the Philippines dates back to 1990, and it currently operates 25 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu, and Clark, offering a unique first-class experience on Manila flights.