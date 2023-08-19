Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH dismisses China’s fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The Philippines has firmly rejected China’s imposed fishing ban in the West Philippine Sea and asserted Filipino fishermen’s rights, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a Manila Bulletin report, DFA said the fishing ban unilaterally implemented by China is in violation of international norms and constitutes an unlawful assertion of state authority, especially since it encompasses maritime areas within the Philippines’ jurisdiction.

Affirming its commitment to uphold the rule of law, the Philippines expressed its opposition to Beijing’s fishing ban through diplomatic channels and remains committed to voicing its protest against such actions.

Moreover, the DFA urged China to proactively ensure that its fishing fleets adhere to international regulations and refrain from encroaching upon Philippine territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“We urge China to take active measures at port to prevent its fishing fleets from encroaching into our territorial sea and EEZ,” it said.

“The Philippines is ready to take law enforcement measures on illegal fishing activities in its waters,” it added.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

