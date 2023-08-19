PH dismisses China’s fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

The Philippines has firmly rejected China’s imposed fishing ban in the West Philippine Sea and asserted Filipino fishermen’s rights, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a Manila Bulletin report, DFA said the fishing ban unilaterally implemented by China is in violation of international norms and constitutes an unlawful assertion of state authority, especially since it encompasses maritime areas within the Philippines’ jurisdiction.

Affirming its commitment to uphold the rule of law, the Philippines expressed its opposition to Beijing’s fishing ban through diplomatic channels and remains committed to voicing its protest against such actions.

Moreover, the DFA urged China to proactively ensure that its fishing fleets adhere to international regulations and refrain from encroaching upon Philippine territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“We urge China to take active measures at port to prevent its fishing fleets from encroaching into our territorial sea and EEZ,” it said.

“The Philippines is ready to take law enforcement measures on illegal fishing activities in its waters,” it added.