Dubai deploys AI robots for testing construction materials

The Dubai Central Laboratory of Dubai Municipality is now utilizing cutting-edge AI robots equipped with X-Ray technology to conduct automated chemical analyses and tests on cement and construction materials.

This initiative aims to enhance construction testing services by delivering rapid inspection reports through a smart platform accessible on smartphones, tablets, and other devices, aligning with global quality standards.

In a statement released on Friday, Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, explained that these robots employ X-rays to precisely analyze construction materials, significantly expediting tests while maintaining accuracy.

“The technology shortens the duration of the tests from 4 days to 8 minutes, with a record daily increase in the ratio of samples examined to 650 per cent, compared to the previous pre-application situation. This will accelerate the process of submitting laboratory results to the consulting sector and contractors, ensuring the timely completion of the project stages according to their deadlines,” Ahmed stated.

“This is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts in adopting digital and competitive business systems, applying pioneering AI technologies, and adopting digital solutions that enhance the quality of services and streamline operation,” he added.

Moreover, Ahmed highlighted the critical role of cement inspections in ensuring durable buildings and sustainable constructions. This technology not only accelerates projects but also aids in conducting specialized research studies for assessing various construction methods and materials at Dubai Central Laboratory.