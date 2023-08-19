AFP tells China not to interfere in another resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal

The Armed Forces of the Philippines told China not to interfere in another resupply mission of the Philippines in Ayungin Shoal.

AFP Spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar said that China should behave as they conduct another mission for the Philippine troops in BRP Sierra Madre.

“They should not interfere in our RoRe (rotation and resupply) mission,” Aguilar said in a News Forum in Quezon City.

Aguilar did not expound on what the military would do should China prevent again the resupply boats from entering the shoal.

“We will see what will happen,” he said.

“Despite the incident on August 5, where Philippine supply vessels were blocked, subjected to dangerous maneuvers and water cannon, the Armed Forces of the Philippines is duty-bound to ensure the well-being of its personnel on the BRP Sierra Madre,” Aguilar said.

“We are, therefore, committed to the conduct of another RoRe mission for our personnel and to maintain our presence in Ayungin Shoal. This exercise of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction is a testament to our firm belief in the rules-based international order that underpins regional peace and stability,” the AFP official added.

The military also reiterated the Philippines’ position of peacefully resolving disputes.

“We, therefore, call on all relevant parties to abide by their obligations under international law and respect the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over its maritime zones,” he said.