UAE’s first woman astronaut trains for spacewalks

Nora Al Matrooshi, the UAE’s pioneering female astronaut, is undergoing intensive training in the world’s largest indoor pool to prepare for upcoming spacewalks.

In a post on X on Monday, the Dubai Media Office uploaded new photos that depict Al Matrooshi and colleague Mohammed Al Mulla donning their 145kg Extravehicular Mobility Units – essential attire for spacewalks. Their training takes place within a vast pool holding 2.3 million liters of water at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas.

Astronauts @Astronaut_Nora and @Astro_Almulla conduct training at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA as part of @NASA Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021. The training aims to prepare astronauts for spacewalks. pic.twitter.com/OgnmQPQ4G2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 14, 2023

Both Al Matrooshi, aged 30, and Al Mulla, aged 34, have joined the UAE’s astronaut team, increasing its membership to four. This group follows the achievements of Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati man in space, and Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently aboard the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi has already accomplished the first Arab spacewalk during his six-month mission and is set to return to Earth soon.

Meanwhile, Salem Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, praised the training efforts of Al Matrooshi and Al Mulla, affirming their dedication to future missions and expressing confidence in the nation’s ambitious youth.

Highlights from @Astronaut_Nora training at the NBL at the Johnson Space Center.

Nora, along with @Astro_Almulla, continue their training regimen as part of the NASA Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021, with both having previously undergone survival and T-6 aircraft training. pic.twitter.com/wJBu4BTdh6 — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) August 14, 2023

Related Story: UAE’s Sultan AlNeyadi prepares return to Earth