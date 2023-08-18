Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’s first woman astronaut trains for spacewalks

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

Nora Al Matrooshi, the UAE’s pioneering female astronaut, is undergoing intensive training in the world’s largest indoor pool to prepare for upcoming spacewalks.

In a post on X on Monday, the Dubai Media Office uploaded new photos that depict Al Matrooshi and colleague Mohammed Al Mulla donning their 145kg Extravehicular Mobility Units – essential attire for spacewalks. Their training takes place within a vast pool holding 2.3 million liters of water at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas.

Both Al Matrooshi, aged 30, and Al Mulla, aged 34, have joined the UAE’s astronaut team, increasing its membership to four. This group follows the achievements of Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati man in space, and Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently aboard the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi has already accomplished the first Arab spacewalk during his six-month mission and is set to return to Earth soon.

Meanwhile, Salem Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, praised the training efforts of Al Matrooshi and Al Mulla, affirming their dedication to future missions and expressing confidence in the nation’s ambitious youth.

Related Story: UAE’s Sultan AlNeyadi prepares return to Earth

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Metro passengers 1

Using the Dubai Metro? Here are rules you should know to save you from fines

6 seconds ago
LATAM

Pilot dies in aircraft lavatory on Miami flight with 271 passengers

4 mins ago
TFT NEWS WHEELCHAIR

Victim coached by traffickers to use wheelchair tactic to avoid BI Inspection

24 mins ago
Department of Social Welfare and Development 1

DSWD boosts street rescue efforts ahead of ‘ber’ months

49 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button