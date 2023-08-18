Team Philippines triumphs as Overall Grand Champion at World Championships of Performing Arts

In a remarkable feat, Team Philippines clinched the prestigious Overall Grand Champion title at the 26th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held in Anaheim, California. This spectacular achievement came after securing five individual Grand Champion titles and an astounding tally of 362 medals and awards across various performing arts categories.

From July 28 to August 6, the global stage witnessed the exceptional talents of Team Philippines in singing, dancing, and more. This Talent Olympics for performers showcased Filipinos in an unforgettable manner, marking their triumphant return to the Grand Champion spot after six years. The delegation also secured the Top Team Rank and the Top Division Winner Rank.

The 2023 WCOPA accolades for Team Philippines encompass five grand champions, 86 gold medals, 91 silver medals, 59 bronze medals, 53 division plaques, 10 finalist medals, 56 semi-finalist medals, and seven scholarships from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

Outshining 34 participating countries, Team Philippines clinched the prestigious Overall Grand Champion of the World title by amassing the highest number of medals and awards, surpassing South Africa and Thailand.

Here are the notable achievements for the 2023 WCOPA:

Thed Maglocot, a nine-year-old from Iloilo, secured dual victories: Junior Grand Champion Performer of the World and Junior Grand Champion Vocalist of the World.

Simone Tatyana Alyeshka Avisado from Ateneo De Davao University dominated the stage, earning two World Championship titles: Junior Grand Champion Dancer of the World and a second gold medal as part of the Junior Group Dancer Category winner.

En Avant, consisting of Avisado and Jhanrill Barcelona, secured the title of Junior Grand Champion Dance Group of the World.

Pia Torino from General Santos City secured the Senior Grand Champion Dancer of the World title.

Team Philippines WCOPA’s Facebook page proudly showcased this year’s impressive medal haul.

Meanwhile, National Director Gerry Mercado, a two-time Diamond Awardee, beamed with pride as he highlighted the team’s successful representation of the Philippines. He emphasized how the team’s talent showcased the beauty and prowess of the Filipinos to the world.

Mercado also extended his gratitude to WCOPA Team Philippines, acknowledging the organization’s role in shaping not only talent but also character. Moreover, he thanked the dedicated 102-strong Filipino delegation and the generous supporters.

Team Philippines has consistently excelled at WCOPA, accumulating 266 medals in 2022, 390 medals in 2019, and 286 medals in 2018.