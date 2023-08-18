Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

79-year-old Pinoy among victims of Hawaii wildfire

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has officially verified the tragic demise of a Filipino national due to the devastating wildfire that swept through Maui, Hawaii.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega announced today that the victim has been identified as Alfredo Galinato, a 79-year-old resident originally from Ilocos, Philippines, who had become a naturalized United States citizen.

In an official statement released on Friday, Undersecretary De Vega expressed the DFA’s confirmation of the Filipino fatality, saying, “The DFA confirms the death of a Filipino national in the Hawaii wildfires. He was a naturalized US citizen originally from Ilocos.”

Alfredo Galinato’s unfortunate passing was initially reported as part of the early casualties in the sudden outbreak of the wildfire. However, his nationality had remained unconfirmed until this announcement.

Galinato’s Facebook profile revealed his roots in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

In a GoFundMe page, Galinato’s family described the wildfire as the deadliest in Hawaii and mentioned that it also razed their family home in Lahaina.

“Our Dad, Alfredo Galinato, was one of the many thousand others who have fallen during the most deadliest fires in all of the US. We are grateful to finally hear about our Father’s remains but saddened that he has not joined us in safety,” he wrote.

The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu has extended its assistance to approximately 66 Filipinos in Wailuku who were affected by the destructive fires.

Undersecretary De Vega expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, stating, “The Consulate is providing assistance to the family with financial support… Our condolences go out to the bereaved family.”

For Filipinos affected by the wildfires, the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu has established multiple avenues for assistance. Those in need may contact the consulate through its emergency hotline at (+1 808 253 9466), via email at [email protected], or through their official Facebook page.

