Dubai Police confiscate nearly 9,000 e-scooters, bicycles in 6 months

The Dubai Police have taken possession of 8,786 bicycles and electric bikes in the past six months, due to new safety regulations introduced in March last year.

According to The National report, the rules stipulate that riders of e-scooters and electric bikes must hold a driving licence permit issued by the Roads and Transport Authority. Individuals under 16 are prohibited from operating these vehicles. Over 4,000 vehicles were confiscated for traffic violations and unauthorized engine modifications that led to increased speed and danger on the roads.

Repeated violations within a year of the initial offense can result in a 30-day confiscation of the bike and bans on riding. Failing to pay fines can also lead to bike confiscation.

Moreover, the resolution reaffirms existing bicycle rules, including prohibiting their use on roads with speeds exceeding 60kph, disallowing cycling on jogging tracks, and banning unsafe practices like attaching to vehicles.

Safety gear such as reflective vests and helmets are also mandatory, and carrying passengers is only allowed if bicycles and electric bikes have separate seats. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult cyclist aged 18 or older.

Earlier, an awareness campaign was conducted by the Dubai Police to address breaches of e-scooter and cyclist regulations, including helmet usage and riding against traffic.

These seizure figures were announced during a meeting chaired by Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al Marri, Commander in Chief of the Dubai Police, focused on reducing accident rates and fatalities per 100,000 population.