DSWD boosts street rescue efforts ahead of ‘ber’ months

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has convened with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking to enhance street rescue efforts through the “Oplan Pag-Abot” program, especially as the approaching “ber” months prompt heightened concern.

During an inter-agency meeting on Tuesday, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has sought for the full support of the council to bolster outreach initiatives, particularly focusing on safeguarding indigenous peoples (IPs) who migrate to urban areas and could be susceptible to human trafficking during this period.

Gatchalian emphasized the need to counteract potential syndicated trafficking efforts as IPs often come to Metro Manila when “ber” months near.

“In two weeks time, start na ng ber months and you know what happens during ber months. They also come to Metro Manila. Our brothers and sisters from the indigenous communities come to Manila because we believe on data from our consultation the other day na may mga masasamang loob that is trafficking them to Metro Manila in a syndicated team effort,” Gatchalian said.

“Itong eksenang ito, sana ay hindi na mangyari. Kaya this early pa lang, we are planning in advance,” he added.

Gatchalian introduced the features of the Oplan Pag-Abot Program, highlighting its rights-based approach that prioritizes human rights protocols through reach-out operations.

Social workers will conduct biometrics registration for families and issue identification cards as part of the program’s procedures. The initiative also includes placing individuals in facilities and subsequently facilitating their return to their home provinces with necessary economic support.

“The Department decided to come up with its own reach out program na engaging social workers to work with the local government units. Kami na yung nagre-reach out. NIlalagay namin sila sa facilities namin and then we bring them home to their respective home provinces with the needed economic support,” Gatchalian stated.

“Apart from that, whenever we get an individual in street situations, bina-biometrics namin sya and we give them their own IDs,” he added.

To recall, the full implementation of the Oplan Pag-Abot began in Metro Manila in July. Through reach-out operations and interventions, the program aims to decrease risks and vulnerabilities for individuals and families residing on the streets.