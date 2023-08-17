What should I do if my company is not giving me work visa in the UAE?

Moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work can be an exciting opportunity, offering the chance to experience a thriving business environment and a rich cultural landscape. With this, the UAE has become the ideal destination for a great number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) seeking for jobs. However, sometimes the journey towards securing a work visa does not turn out as anticipated. If your company is not providing you with the necessary work visa, here are steps to take in order to navigate the situation.

In the UAE, the responsibility of procuring an employee’s work visa lies with the employer. However, if your employer has either not initiated the work visa application or is causing unnecessary delays, you have several courses of action available.

Consult legal professionals

You have the option to seek guidance from legal experts specializing in immigration law. They can walk you through the process, help clarify your rights, and aid in identifying potential solutions tailored to your specific circumstances.

According to insights provided by UAE based legal consultant Nikhat Sardar Khan, in a thread of legal queries in Legal Advice Middle East, engaging in employment without a valid employment contract or visa approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) or the relevant Free Zone Authority is considered illegal.

“Employing or getting employed in the UAE without valid employment contract/visa is a criminal offence in accordance with Article 11 of the Federal Law No. 6 of 1973 Concerning Immigration and Residence, which states: ‘The expatriate who obtains a visit visa may not work anywhere in the country with or without pay or for his own’,” Khan stated.

Khan also noted that individuals working on a visit visa are equally culpable as entities employing individuals on such visas.

“The potential sanctions under the Immigration Law are the same, save for the potential length of imprisonment which is for a period ‘not exceeding one month’,” Khan said. “However, there remains a scope for the authorities to impose a greater sentence given that the Labour Law also makes provision for an imprisonment of up to 6 months.”

Explore alternatives

In cases where your company cannot or will not provide the necessary visa sponsorship, it’s advisable to explore alternative avenues. A feasible option entails seeking employment with another company that can fulfill the sponsorship requirement. Actively look for job openings aligned with your expertise and establish connections with prospective employers who value your skills and experience.

Consider other visa options

If you have a strong inclination to remain in the UAE, you might consider applying for other types of visas available. Bear in mind that such alternatives often entail specific eligibility criteria and may necessitate a certain level of financial capability. Here are some visa options available in the UAE.

The 5-year Freelance Visa offers the flexibility of living in the country without the need for a company sponsor. To qualify for a freelance visa, you need a freelance work permit from the MOHRE, a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and a self-employment income of at least AED360,000 annually for the past two years or its equivalent in foreign currencies.

Another option is the 5-year multi-entry Tourist Visa which does not require a sponsor but needs a proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months prior to submitting the application.

Additionally, the UAE offers the 5-year Green Visa which targets exceptional talent, skilled professionals, freelancers, self-employed residents, investors, and entrepreneurs and replaces its previous two-year version.

Moreover, the 10-year Golden Visa is also obtainable which enables expats to live, work, and study in the UAE without a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

It is important to note that an employee cannot independently apply for a work visa in the UAE, this responsibility falls on the employer. However, in cases where the employer does not fulfill this obligation, you can explore any of the aforementioned options.

