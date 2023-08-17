Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai enjoys scenic UK getaway in Scottish highlands

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has embarked on a serene holiday escape in the UK’s picturesque landscapes. Photographs capturing his refreshing mountain sojourn have taken the internet by storm.

Earlier this month, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, was captured engaging with citizens and residents on London’s streets.

Now, a stunning series of snapshots, shared by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, UAE vice-president’s Protocol head, unveils the leisurely leg of his UK vacation.

The images showcase Sheikh Mohammed wandering alongside his trusted team, exuding a relaxed vibe in athleisure attire, often complemented by a casual bucket hat.

Notably, a distinctive photo displays him basking in the sun wearing a brown kandoora.

In a video shared by Suleiman, Sheikh Mohammed also seized the opportunity for a fishing expedition.

The online world responded swiftly, showering the images with nearly 30,000 likes within 12 hours of posting.

Netizens flooded the comments section with affectionate messages, praying for his well-being and longevity.

“May God protect him and give him a long life,” wrote admirers.