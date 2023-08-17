Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai enjoys scenic UK getaway in Scottish highlands

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has embarked on a serene holiday escape in the UK’s picturesque landscapes. Photographs capturing his refreshing mountain sojourn have taken the internet by storm.

Earlier this month, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, was captured engaging with citizens and residents on London’s streets.

Now, a stunning series of snapshots, shared by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, UAE vice-president’s Protocol head, unveils the leisurely leg of his UK vacation.

Read: Sheikh Hamdan goes unrecognised while riding London Underground train

The images showcase Sheikh Mohammed wandering alongside his trusted team, exuding a relaxed vibe in athleisure attire, often complemented by a casual bucket hat.

Notably, a distinctive photo displays him basking in the sun wearing a brown kandoora.

In a video shared by Suleiman, Sheikh Mohammed also seized the opportunity for a fishing expedition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khalifa Saeed (@khalifasaeed)

The online world responded swiftly, showering the images with nearly 30,000 likes within 12 hours of posting.

Netizens flooded the comments section with affectionate messages, praying for his well-being and longevity.

“May God protect him and give him a long life,” wrote admirers.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS WORDS

Common Filipino words being used by non-Filipinos here in the UAE

5 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 08 17 at 2.19.20 PM

How to be single (and happy)

7 mins ago
AP Photo Kamran Jebreili 4 1

Ghost desert village in Sharjah offers glimpse into UAE’s past

22 mins ago
TFT NEWS BRITNEY

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

55 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button