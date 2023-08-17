DFA: Settlement of unpaid Saudi claims of OFWs not possible this year 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the settlement of the unpaid claims of thousands of former overseas Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia may not be possible this year.

This is contrary to the previous statements of the Department of Migrant Workers and President Bongbong Marcos that the claims will be paid hopefully this year.

“The DFA will be frank, will be honest sa ating mga kababayan. Early this year, our Embassy reported that it is not realistic to expect the payment to come this year. It’s not realistic,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega in a Congressional Oversight Committee Meeting.

Some 14,000 OFWs applied to get the claims but these have to go through the verification process of the Saudi government.

Senator Raffy Tulfo slammed the DMW for giving false hopes to OFWs.

“Dapat kayo na mismo ang magtanong sa kataas-taasan sa Saudi, ‘Pwede po ba kayo magbigay ng araw kung kailan?’ Para ma-pressure din sila dun sa Saudi. That’s the way to do it, to pressure them,” he said.

In his second State of the Nation Address, President Bongbong Marcos said that Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself committed to him “the unpaid salaries and other related claims of some 14,000 OFWs, who have been put out of work in Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, are now being processed.”