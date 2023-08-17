Boyband Spectacular: Experience an ultimate night of 90s pop nostalgia with A1 and 911

Known for bringing the biggest names in global entertainment to the Middle East, MAC Global is thrilled to announce two of the most iconic boybands from the 90s, A1 and 911, will perform in Dubai on Friday 22nd September 2023 at The Agenda, Media City, Dubai. Tickets are now available to purchase at https://platinumlist.net/ and https://ticketfolks.com/

A1, renowned for their chart-topping hits and captivating harmonies, had their first breakthrough in the UK in 1999 with a collection of hit singles taken from their debut album. The British-Norwegian boyband comprising of Ben Adams, Mark Read, Christian Ingebrigsten and Paul Marazzi went on to have many international Top 10 and number 1 hits including Caught in the Middle, Same Old Brand New You, their cover of the A-Ha classic Take on Me, and Everytime, to name but a few. They achieved massive success in the UK, Europe and across Asia, including a Brit Award for ‘Best British Breakthrough Act’ in 2001, and with 5 studio albums and a greatest hits, they have totted up 10 million record sales worldwide.

British boyband 911 (pronounced “nine one one”), beloved for their infectious pop tunes and dynamic performances, were one of the only five music acts to score 10 consecutive top ten hits in the 90’s. The band enjoyed success with four hit albums between 1997-1999 including the top ten hit albums There It Is, Moving On and a cover of A Little Bit More. Having sold 10 million singles and six million albums around the world, they also achieved platinum status more than 20 times in South East Asia and chart success in the USA, 911’s line-up of Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable, and Simon “Spike” Dawbarn, will return to Dubai for an awe-inspiring setlist featuring a medley of the groups’ greatest hits.

