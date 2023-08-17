Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Airplane ticket prices to increase in September 

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) announced that passengers must brace for higher plane ticket prices in September.

This is due to high fuel surcharges. The fuel surcharge level was adjusted from Level 4 to Level 6 due to an increase in prices.

This means that from June to August due to higher jet fuel prices now ranging from P36 to P39 per liter. 

The Level 4 surcharge rates range from P224.67 to P4,251 for international flights and P68 to P323 for domestic flights for Level 6.

This means international flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, or Brunei will have a fuel surcharge of P610.37. 

For destinations more than 14,000 kilometers away from the Philippines, the one-way fuel surcharge will be P4,538.40.

“We will adhere to the guidance from CAB and we thank our customers for their continued support for the flag carrier,” the Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said in a statement. 

“We encourage travelers to book their flights as early as possible to avail of low fares,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

