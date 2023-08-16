Online shoppers beware: UAE authorities reveal new shopping scam

Online shopping has gained significant popularity in today’s modern world, especially in fast-paced and technology-rich countries like the UAE. While the convenience of online shopping has facilitated business growth for sellers and fulfilled shoppers’ needs, it has also led to the rise of various scams.

As a response, the Abu Dhabi Prosecution has issued a warning to residents about new methods used by scammers who exploit victims through online shopping via social media.

In a video posted on X platform, the authority bared the diverse tactics that these fraudsters use and urged residents to be vigilant in engaging in online shopping.

“There are many forms and methods of electronic fraud, in light of the widespread use of social media platforms, as scammers take advantage of this spread to advertise products and goods through unreliable and fake websites at discounted prices to entrap their victims and seize their money,” the Abu Dhabi Prosecution said.

Furthermore, the UAE Judicial Department has unveiled a method used by scammers involving the advertisement of items at extremely discounted rates. They explained that once a certain volume of transactions has occurred, these fake online shops disappear completely.

Officials in the UAE have also cautioned consumers about potential breaches of buyer information when conducting online transactions on such deceptive platforms. This includes delivery of fake products or the failure to deliver the products altogether.

To ensure the residents’ safety while shopping online, authorities shared several methods to determine the legitimacy of an online seller:

Read customer reviews. Check the site/seller’s recent activity. Review the website’s purchasing policy.

For more information, watch their video here: