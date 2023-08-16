Marcos suspends classes, gov’t work for FIBA opening on August 25

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced the suspension of classes in all levels of public schools and government work in Metro Manila and Bulacan on August 25 to accommodate the opening ceremonies of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will take place at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 27, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday, the suspension aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering broader participation and engagement in sports promotion and development.

Marcos also emphasized that this suspension is intended to provide robust support to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in ensuring the secure and successful commencement of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Moreover, Marcos noted that government agencies responsible for essential services such as basic healthcare, disaster response, and other critical functions will continue operating to provide necessary assistance.

As for private companies and schools, the decision to suspend work and classes is at the discretion of their respective leadership.