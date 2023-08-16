Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos suspends classes, gov’t work for FIBA opening on August 25

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced the suspension of classes in all levels of public schools and government work in Metro Manila and Bulacan on August 25 to accommodate the opening ceremonies of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will take place at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 27, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday, the suspension aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering broader participation and engagement in sports promotion and development.

memo 27

Marcos also emphasized that this suspension is intended to provide robust support to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in ensuring the secure and successful commencement of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Moreover, Marcos noted that government agencies responsible for essential services such as basic healthcare, disaster response, and other critical functions will continue operating to provide necessary assistance.

As for private companies and schools, the decision to suspend work and classes is at the discretion of their respective leadership.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sandro

Yassi Pressman denies rumors with Sandro Marcos amid viral video

11 mins ago
catriona gray

Catriona Gray’s wax figure moves to Hong Kong

55 mins ago
TFT NEWS Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth enjoys ‘fun family trip into the future’ in Dubai

58 mins ago
iacat

BI lauds IACAT for arrest of viral social media complainant

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button