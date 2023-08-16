Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos names Locsin as PH special envoy to China

Courtesy of: Reuters

President Bongbong Marcos has named former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. as Special Envoy of the President to China, according to an announcement by Malacañang.

The Presidential Communications Office also confirmed that Locsin will continue his role as Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom on top of this new special role.

Locsin served as the DFA Secretary of former President Rodrigo Duterte. He was also a former Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations.

The appointment comes as tensions rise over the West Philippine Sea after Chinese Coast Guard ships fired water cannons to Philippine resupply boats.

During Locsin’s time and under the foreign policy of Duterte, Manila and Beijing forged closer ties amid issues in the West Philippine Sea.

