Dubai Police seize over 4,000 vehicles in H1 2023

During the first half of 2023, the Dubai Police seized a total of 4,172 vehicles and motorcycles for violating various traffic laws in the emirate.

According to the authority, these violations include heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents.

Moreover, a total of 8,786 electric scooters and bicycles were also confiscated during the same period. This is due to riders’ failure to adhere to the technical requirements outlined in Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, which regulates the use of bicycles in the emirate of Dubai, aligning with the continuous efforts to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city.

The announcement was revealed during the General Department of Traffic performance review meeting for the second quarter of the current year, chaired by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

In an effort to reduce the traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population, Lt. Gen. Al Marri underscored the crucial role of the General Department of Traffic in traffic management and enhancing public safety on the roads.

He also emphasized the collaborative endeavors of the department’s team in raising awareness among community members, working in partnership with strategic partners from diverse government departments and police stations, as well as public and private entities.