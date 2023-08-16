Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police seize over 4,000 vehicles in H1 2023

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera20 mins ago

File photo (Courtesy: Al Arabiya)

During the first half of 2023, the Dubai Police seized a total of 4,172 vehicles and motorcycles for violating various traffic laws in the emirate.

According to the authority, these violations include heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents.

Moreover, a total of 8,786 electric scooters and bicycles were also confiscated during the same period. This is due to riders’ failure to adhere to the technical requirements outlined in Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, which regulates the use of bicycles in the emirate of Dubai, aligning with the continuous efforts to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city.

The announcement was revealed during the General Department of Traffic performance review meeting for the second quarter of the current year, chaired by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

In an effort to reduce the traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population, Lt. Gen. Al Marri underscored the crucial role of the General Department of Traffic in traffic management and enhancing public safety on the roads. 

He also emphasized the collaborative endeavors of the department’s team in raising awareness among community members, working in partnership with strategic partners from diverse government departments and police stations, as well as public and private entities.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera20 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS RLC

RLC Residences’ net sales take-up for H1 2023 grew 107% to Php12.43 billion

11 mins ago
TFT NEWS dampa

Pinoy seafood restaurant ravaged by fire

24 mins ago
ayungin shoal reuters

PH vows to remove vessel ‘on record’

58 mins ago
bsp reuters

BSP to maintain steady rates

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button