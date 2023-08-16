Dubai Police achieves 49.6% drug-related suspect arrests in Q2 2023

The Dubai Police’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics achieved a major accomplishment during the second quarter of 2023, apprehending 49.6 percent of suspects involved in drug-related activities and the distribution of psychotropic substances across the UAE.

This effort led to substantial seizures, including the confiscation of 491 kilograms of drugs and 3,333,916 narcotic pills, encompassing various substances like cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, opium, marijuana, hashish, and diverse types of narcotic pills.

In a statement released on Sunday, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, commended the extraordinary dedication of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics teams, highlighting their pivotal role in safeguarding the nation, shielding communities from drug-related harms, and effectively combating drug distribution and capturing dealers, both domestically and internationally.

The statistics also showcased Dubai Police’s global cooperation, as 50 significant pieces of information were shared with countries like the Philippines, Australia, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, China, Kuwait, Germany, India, Greece, United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, and Nigeria. These joint efforts led to the arrest of 28 suspects and the seizure of 431 kilograms of drugs.

During the same period, the department successfully identified and blocked 560 social media accounts promoting drugs.