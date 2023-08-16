Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Int’l Chamber boosts growth of UAE sustainable electric vehicle company

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s International Chamber, part of Dubai Chambers, has played a pivotal role in driving the expansion of ONE MOTO, a Dubai-based company focused on innovative Electric Vehicles (EVs) for sustainable “last mile” logistics solutions. By facilitating connections with Latin America (LATAM), the chamber’s representative offices propelled ONE MOTO into various markets within the region.

Through the Dubai International Chamber, ONE MOTO secured a nationwide sales agreement with Chile’s Santiago Motors, enabling the UAE startup to sell its electric vehicles across Chile’s sales network. The chamber now supports ONE MOTO’s plan to expand into seven more LATAM markets, including setting up assembly and manufacturing in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. While their Dubai plant continues to supply vehicles, ONE MOTO aims to establish local partnerships for production, enhancing UAE’s automotive production role.

In a statement released on Monday, Adam Ridgway, founder of ONE MOTO, praised Dubai Chambers for supporting their global expansion and acknowledged their contribution in making the UAE a hub for automotive innovation.

In addition to manufacturing EVs, ONE MOTO offers battery services and an AI-backed fleet management solution. The company secured $40 million in UAE funding to deploy 10,000 vehicles within the country.

With a presence in 21 territories across five continents, ONE MOTO is making strides in the EV industry. Dubai International Chambers, expanding in line with the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, continues to foster Dubai’s global trade goals.

