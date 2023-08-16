DFA sends consular team to aid Filipinos in Hawaii amid wildfires

The Philippines is dispatching a consular team to Hawaii, USA, to assist distressed Filipino nationals impacted by the ongoing wildfires. Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirmed this during a budget hearing before the House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday.

Upon reaching Hawaii, the team will offer aid to affected Filipinos, particularly 50 teachers holding J1 visas in Maui. The wildfires have tragically claimed 99 lives.

“The Maui authorities has not given a breakdown by nationality. However, in Maui, 17 percent of the population are Filipinos or Filipino-Americans so we have to accept the possibility that eventually, when they identify bodies, there will be some Filipinos or at least Filipino-Americans,” De Vega told the House members.

“As of now we cannot confirm actual losses of Filipino citizens or how many are among those missing. However, we have been indicating before media and other sectors the hotline numbers of the consulate in Hawaii,” he added.

Currently, confirmed losses of Filipino citizens and missing individuals cannot be verified. However, the DFA has been sharing consulate hotline numbers with the media and other sectors for assistance. Despite not being able to access the Assistance to Nationals fund for Filipino-Americans, De Vega clarified that relief goods would still be provided.