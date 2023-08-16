Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA sends consular team to aid Filipinos in Hawaii amid wildfires

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Radyo Pilipinas

The Philippines is dispatching a consular team to Hawaii, USA, to assist distressed Filipino nationals impacted by the ongoing wildfires. Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirmed this during a budget hearing before the House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday.

Upon reaching Hawaii, the team will offer aid to affected Filipinos, particularly 50 teachers holding J1 visas in Maui. The wildfires have tragically claimed 99 lives.

“The Maui authorities has not given a breakdown by nationality. However, in Maui, 17 percent of the population are Filipinos or Filipino-Americans so we have to accept the possibility that eventually, when they identify bodies, there will be some Filipinos or at least Filipino-Americans,” De Vega told the House members.

“As of now we cannot confirm actual losses of Filipino citizens or how many are among those missing. However, we have been indicating before media and other sectors the hotline numbers of the consulate in Hawaii,” he added.

Currently, confirmed losses of Filipino citizens and missing individuals cannot be verified. However, the DFA has been sharing consulate hotline numbers with the media and other sectors for assistance. Despite not being able to access the Assistance to Nationals fund for Filipino-Americans, De Vega clarified that relief goods would still be provided.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS RLC

RLC Residences’ net sales take-up for H1 2023 grew 107% to Php12.43 billion

5 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 16T101722.302

Dubai Police seize over 4,000 vehicles in H1 2023

13 mins ago
TFT NEWS dampa

Pinoy seafood restaurant ravaged by fire

17 mins ago
ayungin shoal reuters

PH vows to remove vessel ‘on record’

51 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button