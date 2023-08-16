Customs remind OFWs to only choose accredited balikbayan box forwarders

The Bureau of Customs has reminded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to make sure that only accredited forwarders will handle their balikbayan boxes to avoid problems and hassles.

BOC spokesperson Vincent Maronilla said that the list of accredited cargo handlers can be found on the website of the Department of Trade and Industry.

“Pakitingnan ang DTI website o kaya mag-exercise ng extraordinary diligence sa pagpili ng consolidator o ng mga forwarders kung saan pinagdadalhan ‘to. Piliin natin yung meron nang sapat na reputasyon, karanasan, at makikita naman sa DTI ang list ng mga accredited consolidators,” Maronilla said.

OFWs and other Filipinos abroad can also coordinate with the Door-to-Door Consolidators of the Philippines to determine the standing of cargo handlers or forwarders.

“Meron din silang sariling pagbabantay sa kani-kanilang miyembro para maiwasan natin ang issues sa pagpapadala ng balikbayan boxes na maloloko at hindi mapapadala sa ating mga mahal sa buhay,” the Customs official added.