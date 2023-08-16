BI lauds IACAT for arrest of viral social media complainant

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has lauded the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for swiftly apprehending an alleged human trafficker.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed gratitude for the IACAT’s prompt response to complaints against a female recruiter accused of facilitating the trafficking of five victims.

The recruiter and victims were apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on July 30 while attempting to leave for Malaysia and Singapore under the guise of tourists.

Following a secondary inspection and interviews by the immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES), it was confirmed that the five individuals were deceived by the recruiter, who presented them as her employees for roles such as massage therapists, entertainers, tutors, and caregivers.

I-PROBES immediately referred the case to the IACAT, while the National Bureau of Investigation – International Airport Investigation Division (NBI-IAID) has filed charges against the recruiter for Qualified Trafficking in Persons under Section 6 (c) of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended, Illegal Recruitment committed by a syndicate and in large scale under Republic Act No. 8042, as amended, and Estafa under Art. 315, par. 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code.

Last May 10, the recruiter garnered attention on social media by complaining about BI procedures.

“These human traffickers use social media as their playground, where they blatantly recruit victims and even have the audacity to air complaints about procedures protecting Filipinos,” Tansingco said.

“We thank the IACAT for swiftly acting on this case and ensuring that justice is served,” he added.