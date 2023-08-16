Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Arnie Teves expelled from House of Representatives

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy of: House of Representatives

The House of Representatives has expelled Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves after majority of lawmakers voted to kick him out.

Teves was the first the lawmaker to be ousted from the chamber since 1987.

A total of 265 lawmakers voted to unseat Teves for disorderly behavior and violation of code of conduct. No one opposed the decision. Three lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc voted to abstain.

Teves was already slapped with a 60-day suspension twice after failing to return home despite the appeal of house leaders.

Teves was the alleged mastermind on the killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“This committee by a unanimous vote by its members recommends to the House of Representatives the imposition of the penalty of expulsion from the House of Representatives upon Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr,” House ethics committee chairman Felimon Espares said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

sandro

Yassi Pressman denies rumors with Sandro Marcos amid viral video

7 mins ago
catriona gray

Catriona Gray’s wax figure moves to Hong Kong

50 mins ago
TFT NEWS Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth enjoys ‘fun family trip into the future’ in Dubai

54 mins ago
iacat

BI lauds IACAT for arrest of viral social media complainant

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button