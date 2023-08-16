Arnie Teves expelled from House of Representatives

The House of Representatives has expelled Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves after majority of lawmakers voted to kick him out.

Teves was the first the lawmaker to be ousted from the chamber since 1987.

A total of 265 lawmakers voted to unseat Teves for disorderly behavior and violation of code of conduct. No one opposed the decision. Three lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc voted to abstain.

Teves was already slapped with a 60-day suspension twice after failing to return home despite the appeal of house leaders.

Teves was the alleged mastermind on the killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“This committee by a unanimous vote by its members recommends to the House of Representatives the imposition of the penalty of expulsion from the House of Representatives upon Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr,” House ethics committee chairman Felimon Espares said.