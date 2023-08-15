Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE residents anticipate extended weekends for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

UAE residents are in for a treat as they gear up for extended weekends due to upcoming public holidays. The occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is set to grace the calendar on September 27. While the official public holiday to mark this significant event is scheduled for Friday, September 29, the exact date hinges on the sighting of the Moon.

When the holiday aligns with Friday, residents can relish in a leisurely three-day weekend, spanning from Friday through Saturday and Sunday.

Another prominent occasion on the horizon is the UAE National Day, set to take place on December 2-3.

This celebratory period honors the formation of the nation and showcases the UAE’s rich history and vibrant culture.

This year, December 2 falls conveniently on a Friday, ushering in yet another elongated weekend for UAE residents.

