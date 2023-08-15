Tickets are now on sale for USA Basketball Showcase and International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism –Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that tickets are now on sale for the ‘USA Basketball Showcase’ featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team playing games against Greece and Germany at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, August 18 – 20.

An additional number of games were also announced as part of ‘International Basketball Week’ that will see Egypt, Lebanon, and Mexico playing games on August 17 and 18 at Etihad Arena.

Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading sports tourism destination in recent years and made history in 2022 when the Etihad Arena hosted the NBA for the first time with two official pre-season games between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. Returning later this year, The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 presented by ADQ will see the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves meet on October 5 and 7, at Etihad Arena.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will face Greece and Germany on August 18 and 20, respectively, with Germany and Greece also set to play on August 19 at Etihad Arena.

Lebanon, Egypt, and Mexico will face off in two games at Etihad Arena, with Lebanon playing Egypt on August 17 followed by Lebanon playing Mexico on August 18.

International Basketball Week Date Game Location Time Aug. 17, 2023 Egypt/Lebanon Abu Dhabi, UAE 8 p.m. (Gulf Standard Time) Aug. 18, 2003 Lebanon/ Mexico Abu Dhabi, UAE 5 p.m. (Gulf Standard Time) 2023 USA Basketball Showcase Aug. 18, 2023 USA/Greece Abu Dhabi, UAE 8 p.m. (Gulf Standard Time) Aug. 19, 2023 Greece/Germany Abu Dhabi, UAE 8 p.m. (Gulf Standard Time) Aug. 20, 2023 USA/Germany Abu Dhabi, UAE 8 p.m. (Gulf Standard Time)

