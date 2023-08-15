Latest NewsNewsTFT News

House bill seeks scholarships for OFW dependents 

5 hours ago

A measure filed at the House of Representatives seeks to create a scholarship program for the dependents of land-based and sea-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died or were disabled while abroad.

Marino party-list Rep. Sandro Gonzalez filed House Bill 8490. The bill defines a dependent as “the legitimate, legitimated or legally adopted, unmarried and not gainfully employed child of an OFW”.

Under the proposed measure, a dependent will be qualified to pursue an educational course or training primarily in the field of science and technology.

The bill will be funded with an initial P100 million according to its proponents.

