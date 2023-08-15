Farewell to summer’s heat: Suhail season starts Tuesday

Today, the UAE’s scorching summer days take a turn.

On August 24, the Suhail star will illuminate the southeastern horizon of the Arabian Peninsula, ushering in relief from extreme heat and welcoming milder temperatures.

Traditionally, this celestial event signifies the start of the Suhail season, promising cooler days and more comfortable nights.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, highlighted on Twitter that Suhail’s appearance indicates a summer shift towards more pleasant conditions.

While initially, the star’s emergence was expected around August 15 or 18, Al Jarwan clarified that southern areas like Liwa might witness it by August 20, while northern regions like Ras Al Khaimah would likely see it after August 25.

The rising of the Suhail star carries cultural and historical significance, though it doesn’t bring an immediate weather shift.

It’s an astronomical event that foretells changes in seasons, rain, and temperature. So, while it won’t instantly cool things down, it heralds the transition to more temperate weather – a promise of comfort after the summer blaze.