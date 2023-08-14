Mudslide in China kills 21, 6 still missing

A tragic mudslide triggered by heavy rains and typhoons has claimed 21 lives in Xi’an, with six people still missing. The disaster struck after intense summer rainfall and Typhoon Khanun’s impact.

The Xi’an emergency management authority confirmed the casualties on Sunday, as the nation copes with unusual weather patterns.

The mudslide destroyed two houses and left 900 homes without power.

Typhoon Khanun’s remnants aggravated the situation, hitting Japan, South Korea, and China. In Liaoning province, incessant rains caused flooding risks, leading to thousands being evacuated.

China’s emergency ministry and flood control headquarters held a special meeting to discuss strategies for provinces like Liaoning, Shaanxi, Tianjin, and Chongqing.